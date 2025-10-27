Drumquin women’s group honoured for 25 years of support

A special event has been held to mark the 25th anniversary of a group which has had a big impact in a Tyrone village.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, recently hosted a reception to celebrate the landmark anniversary of Drumquin Women’s group.

The group organises a wide range of craft classes including pottery, flower arranging, pebble art and sewing, alongside weekly needlework groups, chair yoga and line dancing.

These activities have provided local people with valuable opportunities to come together, share experiences and build connections.

A notable achievement for the Drumquin Women’s Group was the creation of their first patchwork quilt, depicting Langfield Townlands, which received international acclaim when it was showcased at the Smithonian Exhibition in America in 2005.

The group also published a cookbook in 2011, and organised a Christmas Tree Festival in 2015, with proceeds going to Chest, Heart and Stroke, as well as, the N.I Children’s Hospice.

Speaking at the council reception, Cllr McElduff, praised the local group.

“Drumquin Women’s Group is a vibrant, community-focused organisation always striving to bring new, meaningful and engaging events to the local area. Established in 2000, under the leadership of Chairperson Mary O’Kane, the group evolved from the “Drumquin Developmental Association. It quickly became evident that there was a genuine need for social interaction within such a rural community. In response, the group facilitated a variety of classes and events aimed at enhancing the health and wellbeing of Drumquin women.

“Initiatives have included multiple visits from the Action Cancer Big Bus and a variety of opportunities to develop new skillsets – all aimed at empowering and supporting women in the Drumquin area.”