Drumragh Showjumpers raise £1,600 for MND

THE money raised from two showjumping events organised by Drumragh College has been counted, and, to the delight of all involved, £1,600 has been raised for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The events, which were organised chiefly by Joan Potts, are part of Drumragh’s ongoing fundraising campaign for MND, which began as a charitable response to the passing of much-loved and long-serving staff member, Christopher McConnell, who lost his life to the illness in October 2020.

The £1,600 raised was the product of funds generated through the 2021 Halloween Show and then the Annual Inter-Schools Event which was held in March of this year.

Advertisement

Speaking with Joan Potts, the lady who spearheaded the events, she said those who took part were ‘proud to have done their bit.”

“It was our chance to do our bit by adding to the already staggering £12,900 the school had raised in aid of Motor Neurone Disease.

“18 riders took part in the two events and they were both a great success, with the winner of the more recent one going on to compete at the prestigious Balmoral Show.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part and I hope those involved with the charity continue performing the invaluable work they do.”