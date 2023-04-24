Dungannon care worker ‘overwhelmed’ by Health Heroes nomination

A Tyrone healthcare worker said she is feeling ‘overwhelmed’ after being nominated for a prestigious ‘Health Heroes Award’ for her hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional work in health and social care.

Mary McElroy, a healthcare support worker for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust in Dungannon is in the running to scoop the prize in the ‘Operational Support Worker of the Year’ category at the upcoming Our Health Heroes Awards which is delivered by Skills for Health.

With hundreds of nominations, followed by an in-depth judging process, Mary was nominated by Social Work Lead, Shane Fearon for the award.

Advertisement

“Mary often has the answer to the question before you even know you need it and is always two steps ahead,” said Shane.

Described by her colleagues as “an integral cog in the integrated community health team,” Mary’s wealth of knowledge is unparalleled and she plays a vital role in ensuring that clinical staff can do their jobs and ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

Constantly making process improvements within the team, Mary has invested a significant amount of time in training social work staff and thanks to her work, Mary’s team is one of the highest performing older persons social work teams in the region.

“At times the administrative roles can be undervalued, but here in Dungannon, the social work team all hold Mary in high regards for all she does to keep the train on the traks and feel she is a more than worth candidate for nomination,” concludes Shane.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald, Mary said, “I am absolutely overwhelmed,

“Firstly for being nominated by our Social Work Professional Lead, Shane, and secondly, then being chosen as one of the top three finalists.

“The strength of the Integrated care team in Dungannon is the contribution from each individual member, and the strength of each member is the team.

Advertisement

“I believe that success is not how high you have climbed, but how we make a positive difference.”

You can show your support for Mary by casting your vote online at the website www.skillsforhealth.org.uk/awards.

Simply follow the link to ‘Vote for your 2023 health heroes’ and scroll down to ‘Operational Support Worker of the Year’.

Voting closes at midnight on May 2. Winners will be announced at a ceremony at which Mary has been invited to attend in London on June 7.