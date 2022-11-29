Dungannon firm pledge £1,000 support for Coalisland foodbank

JUST as the cost of living crisis has impacted on almost every corner of society in south Tyrone, so too has the generous response come from all sectors, including local schools, churches and businesses.

Last week, the Herald reported on the amazing collection organised by the pupils of Primate Dixon Primary School, just one of many initiatives by schools over recent months.

It was also reported how important donations from local businesses are helping to sustain the vital service of foodbanks.

And this week, that help continued, when the engineering firm RM Dungannon announced that Coalisland Foodbank would be the third community recipient of its £4,000 Community Grants scheme.

Nominated by team members at RM Dungannon, Coalisland Community Foodbank is the worthy recipient following the initial £1,000 grants awarded to Sperrinview Special School back in April and The Niamh Louise Foundation in July.

The RM Community Fund was launched with employees in February and many employees have nominated extremely worthy organisations within the area, all of whom are deserving of an award. The fourth and final round of nominations will open in late November with the community grant being awarded in December.

Michael Morrow, who is the operating director, at the Dungannon branch of the company, said, “As a business, we recognise the importance of our local community and the incredible work that’s delivered by organisations within the area. Employing 130 people, many of whom are from our locality, as the business continues to grow, we want to continue to support our local organisations who deliver services to people in the local area, often in a voluntary capacity.

“We received so many worthy nominations, and the challenge is always in choosing just one, but the pressure on many households makes Coalisland Community Foodbank a great organisation that provides essentials to those who need it the most.”

A spokesperson from Coalisland Foodbank Committee expressed their delight. “We are thrilled to have been nominated by the team at RM Group Dungannon and this unexpected gift could not have come at a better time as we approach Christmas,” they said.

“We rely on donations from the public and volunteers and aim to provide non-judgemental support at the point of crisis to our community. The money will be used for replenishing stocks in the food hall, as we expect that it will be a challenging time for the community this year.

“On behalf of everyone in our community and all our volunteers, thank you to the team at RM Dungannon. We are so appreciative of this gift that will make a massive difference to our community.”

The Coalisland Community Food Bank was set up in 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in an attempt to provide food for those in the area who need it the most. It is run by volunteers and provides a safe space for locals to avail of food with dignity and anonymity.