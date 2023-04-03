Easilink secures funding for rural transport service

A VITAL service which provides transport for hundreds of elderly people across West Tyrone has been saved at least until the end of June.

Easilink Community Transport feared that its ‘Dial-A-Lift’ facility would soon be mothballed due to a lack of funding.

However, the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Infrastructure has now secured a reprieve with the announcement that funding has been guaranteed for a further month. It is also understood that moves are afoot to ringfence the £306,000 required to run the service on an annual basis.

Chief executive of Easilink, Claire Russell, welcomed the announcement, which came following a meeting with the Permanent Secretary.

“Whilst we clearly welcome this development, funding and service delivery on such a short-term basis is far from ideal,” she said.

“We want to reassure our members, the Easilink team and our community partners that we will continue our campaign to sustain and grow this lifeline service on your behalf.”

In her letter, the Permanent Secretary said there was continuing uncertainty arising from the absence of a confirmed budget allocation for 2023-24. She added that funding would be provided subject to the completion of the application process which is well underway.

“I fully acknowledge the difficulties presented to the community transport workers by the current budget uncertainty, but the Department fully recognises all the efforts by community transport to continue to provide services and remains committed to working with them to address the situation we all find ourselves in,” she added.

A joint-letter from local politicians was recently sent to the Permanent Secretary and they have also welcomed the announcement.

The West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Orfhlaith Begley, pledged to continue to engage with the Department to ensure the long-term sustainability of the service.

“Easilink is a vital lifeline for many rural dwellers, the Dial A Life Service provides almost 21,000 passenger trips per year,” she said. “The removal of this service would be detrimental to local constituents and would increase the levels of social isolation.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan, also said he would keep the pressure on in relation to the long-term security of the service.

“Local people need this service. It would be devastating if Easilink’s services was cut,” he said.

“It is an essential service for many people across West Tyrone and should not be cut.”