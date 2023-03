THOUSANDS of runners and enthusiastic spectators made Sunday’s Omagh Half Marathon a day to remember.

As the starting gun was fired into the air, the residue smoke fell atop a herd of determined faces as they took their first steps on what would be an incredible challenge – but a worthwhile one.

The pavement vibrated uniformly as each participant contributed to the beat with every stride.

Well-wishers shouted ‘good luck’ from the sidelines as the passing sea runners soon became blurry shapes disappearing around the corner, with over 13 miles ahead of them. Faces, once riddled with trepidation, turned to focused concentration on the task at hand.

This was the second year that the half marathon has been held on a Sunday morning, and, from the many glowing comments left on the organisers’ Facebook page afterwards, it was an extremely well-organised event, which left a positive impression on all those lucky enough to experience the atmosphere.

Gary Hegarty was the first man to come bounding toward the finish line with only 1:06:50 on the clock, followed in quick succession by Sergiu Ciobanu, with an equally impressive time of 1:07:55.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald after the race, Gary branded the occasion a ‘brilliant day out’, and, after remarking on the perfect weather conditions, he said, “I got my PB [personal best] today, so I’m very happy with how it went.”

Sergiu, coming in second, has previously taken home gold at the Omagh Half Marathon.

And facing a few setbacks in the lead up to this year’s race, he said, “I promised I would do my best to come and participate – even if I’m not at my best.”

Top woman on the day, Jessica Craig, said. “It was a tough course out there, but I’m glad it’s done.

“The atmosphere was great, and everyone was very supportive along the route.”

And, in a short but sweet sum-up of emotion, Claire McGuigan, second place female winner, said, “I feel good now it’s over,” she laughed. “It was good to get out.”

Today, the runners might be feeling a little sore, but as each participant reflects on their own personal reasons for having put themselves to the test, they can rest easy knowing that they stepped up to the mark and achieved their own goals -and inspired their family and friends in the process.