Emotional night ahead as Omagh arts group return to the stage

THE Skyzdalimit performing arts group will make an emotional return to the stage on Friday night with their latest musical comedy, ‘Love Me Love Me Not’, their first production since the passing of beloved founder Pearse McCloskey.

The show, inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, follows the unlikely romance between a nerdy book-loving teen, Caroline, and Dwain, a popular sporty boy.

But beyond the laughs, music and heartfelt moments, this performance marks a poignant milestone for the Omagh-based group.

Pearse McCloskey, who founded Skyzdalimit as an inclusive performing arts and leisure charity for people with learning disabilities or autism, passed away last month. His legacy continues to shine through the work of the organisation and its vibrant community.

“Everyone is ready to sing and dance their hearts out and make Pearse proud,” said Skyzdalimit member Lisa McCaul. “We can’t wait to perform and entertain everyone. It’s going to be great!”

Directed by Mary McCooey, ‘Love Me Love Me Not’ has been described as ‘a truly unmissable night of fun for all the family’. While packed with humour and catchy tunes, the show also carries a powerful message: to look bey-ond appearances, challenge stereotypes, embrace authenticity, and cherish the unexpected connections that love can bring.

Skyzdalimit currently boasts a diverse cast of over 40 performers aged between 16 and 60, representing many cultural backgrounds. Through the arts, they continue to break down barriers to social inclusion and promote positive attitudes toward disability within the Omagh District Council area.

Some of their previous hit productions include ‘Grease’, ‘A Greek Wedding’, ‘Happily Ever After’ and ‘Prince of Africa’.

Tickets for ‘Love Me Love Me Not’ are available now through the Strule Arts Centre and online at www.struleartscentre.co.uk.