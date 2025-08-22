Eskra woman raises thousands for charity at her 50th celebrations

AN Eskra woman has turned her milestone birthday into a celebration of generosity, raising an incredible £4,600 for two local charities.

Instead of gifts, Lorraine O’Hagan asked guests at her 50th birthday party in The Bridge Tavern, Eskra, to donate to We Are Macmillan and the MS Society Omagh and District Group.

Thanks to the kindness of family, friends, and neighbours, the remarkable total was split equally between the two causes.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the night, Lorraine said she was overwhelmed by the support she received.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make my 50th birthday such a memorable celebration,” she said.

Lorraine added that the warmth of the Eskra community made the night extra special.

“To my Mum, brothers Dean & Eunan, and my partner Ian – your support means everything. To friends, family, and colleagues who travelled from near and far, and those who sent cards, gifts, or donations – thank you so much. Special thanks to the Eskra community for showing up in such great numbers.

“It was wonderful to see so many smiling neighbours.”

Her milestone celebration not only created lasting memories but also delivered vital support for two charities that make a real difference in the community.