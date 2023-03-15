This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Event highlights urgent need for secondary breast cancer services

  • 15 March 2023
Event highlights urgent need for secondary breast cancer services
FODC Chair, Barry McElduff commended the bravery of the Seen To Be Heard project and told them it was an honour for Omagh to host them for a second time. JasMc5
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 15 March 2023
5 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY