Excitement reaching fever pitch at Clogher primary school

PUPILS from St Macartan’s Primary School in Clogher had at least two reasons to feel really special this week.

Unlike hundreds of other primary and post-primary schools throughout the North, they braved the wintry weather to be back behind their desks, and look ahead to

their club being in the All-Ireland Junior Final at Croke Park on Sunday.

The excitement is building within the school.

Around half a dozen pupils are the children of both players and management.

In addition, the P7 class at the school is taught by the Eire Ogs vice-captain, Cillian Barkey.

Of course, like everyone else in the community, the young people at the school are looking forward immensely to the big final.

Eoghan McElroy is one of them.

“I’m very excited about the All-Ireland Final.

“I’m looking forward most to going down to Dublin and then getting to watch Clogher play in Croke Park.

“Obviously, if they win there will be a lot of celebrations,” he said.

Davog McAshea is also looking forward to the game.

He says the Tyrone championship final against Drumragh is probably the best one that he has watched in this run by Clogher.

“We played great football that day. I didn’t expect them to get this far to be fair,” he said.

“I play for the club at U-10 and U-12 teams in the half-back line or goalkeeper.”

Meabh McElroy plays football for the St Macartan’s Ladies club.

“I’m going to the final as well. It’s really exciting to have reached this stage. I’ll enjoy going to Dublin and the match.”

Aoibheann Connolly is also really excited for the match. She also plays football for St Macartan’s and saw Clogher beat Kiltimagh in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“It was great being in Carrick-on-Shannon and for Clogher to win. Doing the same on Sunday in Croke Park would be just amazing and I’m really looking forward to it.”