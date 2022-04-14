Family fun day at Pomeroy amenity on Easter Monday

SPRING is in the air, so why not hop along to Pomeroy on Easter Monday for some seasonal fun at the Rowan Tree Centre.

Join Connecting Pomeroy for an afternoon of play and activities from 2pm – 4pm, including arts and crafts and children’s entertainment. Come and say hello to the wonderful Party Animals N.I. and their Mobile Micro Zoo while they visit Pomeroy.

From creepy crawlies to fluffy critters there may even be a scaly friend or two. Have a go on the carousel ride or fly high on the pirate ship. Try you hand at planting some rabbit food or beautiful flowers for the garden.

Advertisement

Get creative and decorate your hard-boiled egg (so you can identify it!) and take part in traditional egg rolling in the forest to create some scrambled eggs at the bottom of the hill.

Pick up your Easter trail challenge and venture into Pomeroy Forest and for those who complete the trail challenge there will be reward at the end with special Easter treats.

Let Maybel and Beryl (The Strollers) transport you back to the fun of the forties with their street games and carry on’s. With nothing better to do, these two will gladly stick their noses in anyone’s business and with Hopscotch and street skipping, they’ll make sure you’re back home in time for your tea.

Please note this is a Free Outdoor Event. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Some crafts / activities are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Selected crafts are not suitable for children under 5 due to small parts.

For further information and to keep up to date visit the Pomeroy People and Place Facebook page or contact Rosemary Hunter at Rural Action by email: Rosemary@ruralaction.co

The Connecting Pomeroy project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Delivery of the initiative is being spearheaded by a community partnership and co-ordinated by Mid Ulster District Council. Match-funding has been provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development, Ireland.