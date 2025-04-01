Family helps local community in memory of beloved Trillick man

A TRILLICK family has turned their grief into action by raising funds for two emergency defibrillators in memory of Vincent Keenan, who passed away suddenly from a heart attack in 2022.

Vincent suffered the fatal attack at home on July 11, 2022. The nearest defibrillator was in Trillick town – too far away to reach in time.

Recognising the urgent need for closer access to lifesaving equipment, his family decided to take action.

In October 2024, Vincent’s daughters, Fiona and Donna, along with his grandson Colm, ran the Manchester Half Marathon, raising an incredible £6,000.

Half of the funds were used to purchase two defibrillators – one installed near their home and another at Trillick Chapel – while the remaining £3,000 was donated to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Fiona explained the inspiration behind their efforts.

She said, “Dad’s heart attack happened at home, but the nearest defibrillator was too far away. Most heart attacks require a defibrillator within ten minutes, and that wasn’t possible for us.”

The Keenans wanted to ensure no other family in their community would face the same devastating circumstances.

“Our road is now home to many families, so having a defibrillator nearby could save lives,” Fiona added.

Manchester was a fitting location for their fundraising run, as it holds special memories of family holidays.

“Dad was an incredible man, deeply-missed every day. If our efforts can give another family more time with their loved ones, it’s worth it,” Fiona said.

The Keenan family – mother Mena and siblings Claire, Donna, Siobhan, and Fiona – expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported their cause.

“The generosity and kind words about Daddy mean the world to us,” Fiona shared.

Their efforts ensure that Vincent’s legacy lives on – saving lives in his memory.