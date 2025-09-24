Family thankful for support after Aghyaran man’s death

THE family of Aghyaran native, Conor Brannigan, who was given a poignant final tribute following his death, have expressed their gratitude to the local community for its support.

Mr Brannigan, who was just 43, was remembered at a Humanist celebration of his life held in St Mary’s Park, Beragh, last Wednesday.

As part of the farewell, an Air A339 cargo aircraft flew low over the village, circling three times after making a detour while en route from Belgium to the United States.

In a post on social media, his wife Louise paid tribute to all who had rallied around the family.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Beragh Red Knights who has helped our family over the past few days. Thank you to the executive for changing plans and allowing us the use of the pavilion for Conor’s Humanist funeral celebration,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all who volunteered to direct traffic and park cars, to those who set up chairs and tables, and to those who showed their respect in the guards of honour, particularly my All Stars family and Mothers and Others.

“To all who passed on condolences or helped with tea and food during the wake – you have all carried our family through these past few tough days, and I have no doubt you will be there in the harder days to come. BRK – Beragh Red Knights – has a unique skill in coming together and making amazing things happen. Thank you, Louise Brannigan and family.”

Mr Brannigan was a former chief executive of Magma Aviation, who described his loss as a huge blow to the air cargo community.

“Across the halls of boardrooms, on the ground with operational teams, and through every conversation with customers and colleagues, Conor made people feel seen, heard and valued,” the company said.

“He believed in aviation’s potential to connect more than just places, and that belief lived in every decision he made.”