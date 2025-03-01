Family’s cracking Christmas display raises £3,400 for charity

A THOUGHTFUL Seskinore family, who transformed their garden into a winter wonderland of twinkling lights at Christmastime, have helped to raise £3,400 for a charity in Omagh who do so much for people with Multiple Sclerosis.

The Croziers have always played their part in giving to different charities, with donation boxes at the tills being a staple part of their popular shop, The Village Store, Seskinore.

But last year, they decided to go one step further and turn their home into a breathtaking spectacle of Christmas lights and magical festive scenes for everyone to admire – all in the name of the ‘Omagh branch of MS Society’.

Advertisement

However, behind all the fun of the sparkling lights was also a deeply personal reason for the charity venture, as Gladys Crozier has Multiple Sclerosis, and the family were keen to ‘give something back’ to the local branch.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Glady Crozier said, “The idea of turning our Christmas lights into a charity fundraiser came from customers coming into our shop and asking us, ‘Would you not think about doing it for charity?!’

“So,” she added. “Our family, along with the help of Sam Smyth and Joel Charters took on this task.

“It wasn’t easy as we had the problem of the wind and the rain, but the helpers were always at hand to help!”

Gladys said that her family were simply overwhelmed with the kindness shown towards their twinkling fundraiser from local people and local businesses.

“We welcomed McClintock’s Children’s Centre, who brought all the children up to put money in our bucket,” Gladys added.

“And we also had a child ask his mum to put his pocket money into our donation box at our shop.”

Advertisement

From shining silver-white reindeers, to Santa parading down the garden on a train adorned with coloured lights, inflatable snowman and a breathtaking illuminated manger, the Crozier family home’s illuminations brought people to Seskinore spectacle from both near and far. “There was a man who has ‘a cure’ who put money in the box from people whom he had seen,” Gladys recalled. “Others donated four times!

“And last but not least,” Gladys continued. “We would like to thank the people of Seskinore and outlying areas. We, as a family, are overjoyed with the response. A big thank you to everyone!”

Gladys’s husband told the ‘Herald that donations to the Omagh branch of the MS Society are ‘always much-needed’.

“They provide so much help and support to people living with MS locally,” he said.

“This was our way of helping to put Seskinore on the map, bring cheer to the area, bring smiles to people – and most importantly raise money and awareness for MS.”

The Croziers have expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the fundraiser in any way

They have further thanked the following businesses and establishments who kindly donated to the worthy cause: The Ulster Herald; Pollocks Auctioneers; Seskinore Presbyterian Church; Ecclesville Printing Services; and Seskinore Community Group.