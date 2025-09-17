Farmers given advice at Omagh event to help stop rural crime

FARMERS have gathered at Omagh Mart to take part in a special trailer marking and information event as part of Rural Crime Prevention Week.

The initiative, which ran from Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, was organised by the Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) with support from community partners including the Police Service of Northern Ireland, DAERA, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NFU Mutual, and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

Among those lending strong support was the Tyrone-based charity, Rural Support. Staff met farmers on their ‘home turf’ to highlight the wide range of free, confidential services available to help with both farm business challenges and personal wellbeing.

Theft, vandalism and livestock rustling remain serious concerns for farming families across the province, with the impact often felt long after an incident occurs. Beyond the financial loss, rural crime can bring stress, worry and a sense of vulnerability. That is why awareness events such as the one in Omagh are seen as so important in strengthening community ties and encouraging preventative action.

Melissa Wylie, Farm Support and Therapeutical Services Programme Manager for Rural Support, said the week provided an opportunity to shine a spotlight on an often overlooked issue.

She said, “Rural crime is not just about stolen property – it can leave farming families feeling anxious, unsafe and isolated. At Rural Support, we see first-hand the emotional and mental toll these incidents can take.

“That’s why we’re here to provide practical assistance, guidance and a listening ear to those affected. By standing together, we can build safer, stronger rural communities.”

In addition to promoting crime prevention, Rural Support used the Omagh event to raise awareness of its services in areas such as farm finance management, stress and trauma support, succession planning, and mental health concerns.

Farmers who would like confidential support can call the freephone helpline on 0800 138 1678 or visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’.