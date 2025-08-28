Farmers to meet Stormont officials over A5 project

THE Ulster Farmers’ Union says Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has instructed staff from her department to meet with UFU representatives on current issues surrounding the A5 dual carriageway project.

At the High Court in Belfast in June, a judge quashed the decision to allow the new A5 dual-carriageway to go ahead as planned.

Mr Justice McAlinden said he had made the decision on human rights grounds and climate change regulations.

It means that the new £1.2 billion road will not now be going ahead as planned.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said they had requested a meeting with the Minister.

“We have been informed that while she is unable to meet due to diary pressures, she has instructed her officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to meet with us urgently.

“We had a meeting with DfI officials initially on July 4 after the High Court ruling.

“The timelines they provided then in relation to contacting and updating landowners were not followed through.

“When we chased them for this information, dates were pushed back and now, over seven weeks after that meeting, landowners remain in the dark. We welcome the opportunity for DfI to now provide clarity.”

Mr McLenaghan added: “While the DfI pursues an appeal on the A5 High Court ruling, it’s still required to fulfil its immediate obligations and engage with landowners appropriately, providing essential information.

“The DfI need to ensure they are coming to this meeting with answers and we will now liaise with them to get a date in the diary.”