Feargal Logan takes on new role within Tyrone GAA organisation

DOUBLE All-Ireland winning manager Feargal Logan is the new figurehead for the Red Hand Business Club.

The organisation brings together business leaders and professionals to support the development of gaelic games in Tyrone.

Logan, along with Brian Dooher, guided Tyrone to the 2021 All-Ireland Senior title, having guided Tyrone to the Under 21 title in 2015.

Beyond his sporting achievements, he is also a respected figure in the legal profession, building a successful legal practice.

He now serves as chair of PA Duffy and Co Solicitors.

The Stewartstown Harps man has also been a dedicated member and long-time supporter of Club Tyrone.

As an ambassador for the Red Hand Business Club, he will represent the organisation in its mission to foster deeper links between the world of business and Tyrone GAA.

Martin Haughey, chair of Club Tyrone, said they were ‘absolutely delighted’ to welcome Logan as the new ambassador for the Red Hand Business Club.

“Feargal’s passion for Tyrone, his success on the pitch, and his achievements in the business world make him the ideal figurehead to lead this initiative.

“He understands the value of community, teamwork, and ambition—and we know he will bring that same energy and insight to this role.

“His appointment reflects our continued commitment to building strong links between the GAA and the business community.”

Commenting on his new role, Logan said: “It’s a real honour to take on this role with the Red Hand Business Club. Tyrone GAA has given so much to me throughout my life, and I’ve seen first-hand the impact that strong business support can have on our players, clubs, and communities.

“I look forward to working with Club Tyrone and our business members to continue building something special for the future of Gaelic games in our County.”