Final countdown in Drumagh and Clogher ahead of big game

CLUB flags and bunting are proudly flying around Clogher and Drumragh as the exciting in the build-up to this weekend’s Tyrone Junior Final between the two reaches a crescendo.

The green and white of the Sarsfields is proudly adorning local homes as they bid to win the title for the first time in more than 30 years.

For Clogher, too, the pride is clear as they also put the finishing touches to their preparations for the final.

Both, of course, have enjoyed the challenges of Intermediate football in the very recent past. But there’s something very special about a championship final, and the sense of anticipation is clear in the foothills of Knockmany and the Pigeon Top.

Local schoolchildren are relishing the excitement.

The ‘green day’ for Drumragh was extra special this week, while the young underage players in Clogher are wearing their club colours with pride ahead of Saturday’s big final in Healy Park in Omagh.

Drumragh player, Ben Monk, coaches in All Saints’, Tattysallagh each week.

He is hoping for success at the weekend, but whatever happens sees the importance of the final in building interest for the future of the club among the youth of the area.

“All the young players are all keen to playing football. I come in here as part of the club’s aim to develop the young players. The important thing is that they are all enjoying taking part and improving their skills,” he said.

“It’s good to see the players making progress every week. In the semi-final against Cookstown last week, I could hear them shouting my name. A lot of the players in the team are coaching at underage level. It gives us a different insight into what this means for the youth.”

“I was in their shoes not so long ago. The primary school children of today are the senior players of the future in ladies and mens football.”

Briege Daly, principal of All Saints’, says the build-up to the final is a special time for pupils, and believes that their involvement in all kinds of sport provided there helps in their overall development as young people.

“They have been on an absolute high since the start of the new term.

“ I’m sure it’s the same in Clogher, but everyone is just loving the build-up and we’re obviously hoping for a Sarsfields win,” she said.

“The weekly coaching sessions are so important in enhancing the link between physical and academic development. Children were at a Skills Day at Garvaghey this week, and it’s amazing to see their improvement when they reach Primary Seven. They all aspire to be part of a successful team.”

Now the countdown has begun and for whoever emerges with the Pat Darcy Cup on Saturday, the school celebrations will no doubt be exciting and memorable on Monday morning.