Fintona man remembered as devoted dad and grandfather

FINTONA man Pat Monaghan, whose colourful life took him from the kitchens of Belfast’s Europa Hotel to the bustling streets of London, has been fondly remembered following his recent passing.

Originally from the Corbally Road area, Pat was born on January 26, 1955. He attended Tattymoyle Primary School before going on to become one of the first pupils enrolled at the newly opened St John’s Secondary School in Dromore.

In the early 1970s, the Monaghan family moved from Fintona to Belfast, where Pat found work in the Europa Hotel – then gaining notoriety as the most bombed hotel in Europe.

Advertisement

As violence escalated during the Troubles, the family returned to Fintona, settling in Ashfield Gardens.

Pat, however, soon set off on a new adventure, emigrating to London where he began working on the city’s famous red buses. One of the job’s perks was free travel, a benefit Pat retained even after he left the role, which allowed him to continue enjoying the capital’s sights and sounds for many years.

During his time in London, he trained as a welder and, upon returning to Fintona, took up work in Tommy Donnelly’s yard. His welding skills were highly valued, and the pair became close friends.

Those attending Pat’s funeral heard that his proudest moment came in 1993 with the birth of his daughter, Leanne. His devotion to her, and later to his beloved granddaughter Aoife, was unwavering. He enjoyed many special moments with Aoife, including regular visits to see the horses at Ecclesville Centre and trips to Bundoran.

A devoted family man, Pat is remembered as an adored father and grandfather, and a loyal friend.

He is survived by his daughter Leanne, granddaughter Aoife, and siblings Kitty, Joe, Johnny, Kevin and Michael. He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Alice and Bernie, and is fondly remembered as a beloved brother-in-law, uncle and friend.