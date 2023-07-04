Fire crews praised for wildfire response

The Department of Health’s Permanent Secretary has praised firefighters for their response to the recent wildfires across the North, including in Clogher.

Peter May said, “The gorse fires in Glenariff and Clogher were incredibly severe and will have caused untold to damage to our environment. They also caused significant impact to our fire service.

“In just 48 hours, NIFRS received 716 emergency calls and attended 318 incidents, with 96 of these being wildfire incidents.

Advertisement

“I am grateful to NIFRS for handling the response so effectively and ensuring that no one was hurt. We are all thankful for the tireless efforts of the fire crews who worked in extreme circumstances to bring the fires under control.”

The Permanent Secretary added, “It’s important, particularly in warmer weather, when we’re enjoying the environment around us that we do so respectfully. We all need to take responsibility for protecting the natural habitat for all species and preserve our landscapes for future generations.”