First Donegal Camino ‘a success’

DONEGAL’S first official Slí Cholmcille Pilgrimage took place last month and proved a huge success for the eleven participants. From July 22 to 28 the group, led by Fr Brendan McManus SJ from Belfast, walked from Slieve Liag to Gartan, birthplace of Cholmcille.

Their average day saw the pilgrims walk 20 kms over mountains, bogs and streams, enjoying times of silence and of sharing their experience and sense of what God might be saying to them. In the spirit of Cholmcille it was about coming away to a quiet place and trying to recreate that original Celtic Christian experience of discovering God speaking in everything.

Fr Brendan described the week-long pilgrimage as “a great success”.

“It worked a treat and the group had the community aspect to it with the feedback being very good. Most of the pilgrims were from Donegal, a few from Belfast and one from Tipperary. The age range was 35 to 70 years. One or two had taken part in the pilot Slí Cholmcille but many of those walking had already done part or all of the Camino through Spain. They were all keen to be able to do something at home. That is what we are aiming for, to have a Donegal Camino.

“The pilgrims really loved the times of silence. I have worked in walking pilgrimages now for around 30 years. It is part of the Jesuit training – you have to walk in Spain without money for a month! The pilgrims said they loved the 40/50 minutes silence in the morning and evenings when they would pray or meditate. It is just like the Spanish Camino,” Fr Brendan said.

spiritual

He explained that the itinerary was very spiritual with those taking part able to participate in whatever way they want to. The total change of scenery, often spectacular helps the pilgrims to get a sense of what is going on in their lives. The pilgrimage has a broad Christian perspective of taking time out in the wilderness of Donegal.

“It was great at times as there was no telephone signal.

“The pilgrims shared a really solid sense of community and the feedback from them was great. They talked about having lived through a significant experience. Enjoyed getting to know one another.

“It was not about who you are, it was about just being part of it and being human.

“There was a lot of sharing space. At the end of the day pilgrims would share how their day was and how they were finding it.

Coming up through Slí Finne it was challenging, boggy and heavy going and they helped one another. It was about where you are finding God or life today, what touched or moved us,” he added.

The week-long pilgrimage cost €550 per person all inclusive, with participants staying in local B&Bs. Plans are being put in place to improve signage and accommodation.

“Once people get a taste for this they can do it at home. The Slí Cholmcille is an ambitious project to establish a pilgrimage trail linking key sites related to St Colmcille/Columba from Donegal, Derry, the North Sperrins and the Bann to Argyll and eventually the island of Iona. The Slí Cholmcille takes a walker through the most stunning scenery over hills and mountains, around coast and lakes, through villages and towns in the footsteps of one of Ireland’s most important early Christian Saints.”

Fr Brendan said one participant described her week as, “One of the happiest weeks of my life. So, so memorable.”

Another said, “Walking the Slí put a distance between me and the many distractions of life and drew me closer to another dimension..”.

For one pilgrim the week meant, “It is the Slí’s great contrast to normal life that is already enticing me back.”

For further information on the Slí Cholmcille see www.slicholmcille.org.