First ever Christmas tree festival at landmark Tyrone church

A HISTORIC Newtownsaville landmark is set to sparkle next month as St Mark’s Parish Church prepares to host its first-ever Christmas Tree Festival.

The ‘Light of the World’ festival will run from Friday, December 5, to Sunday, December 7, offering a festive celebration in support of three good causes.

Organised by the church’s vestry, donations from the event will go towards parish funds, Air Ambulance NI and the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

St Mark’s, which has served the community for over 200 years, remains a vital hub in the area and requires ongoing maintenance.

With a thriving Sunday school and a very important part of the local community, the festival aims to bring people together while helping sustain the church’s work.

The festival will open on Friday, December 5, at 7pm with a performance from Murley Silver Band, setting the tone for a weekend of seasonal cheer.

Visitors can enjoy beautifully decorated trees, festive displays and light refreshments served daily.

Opening hours are Friday from 7pm to 9pm, Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 2pm to 7pm.

The weekend will conclude with a carol service, rounding off the celebrations in traditional style.