Football star’s jersey up for grabs in fundraising raffle

A SIGNED Liverpool jersey from rising football star Conor Bradley could be yours for just £10 – and every penny raised will support an inspiring group of Strabane students heading to Zambia next spring.

The 14 students are part of the Lusaka Le Chéile volunteer programme and are currently raising funds to support the development of a new campus library at Tyrone Secondary School in Lusaka – a school built by the Spirit of Paul McGirr Foundation.

The lucky winner of the Bradley jersey will be drawn using a random name generator shortly after the Liverpool v Arsenal match on August 31, with all proceeds going directly to the project in Zambia.

Advertisement

“It’s a brilliant prize and a brilliant cause,” said group leader Ciaran McLaughlin. “Every participant is covering their own travel expenses, so every pound donated goes straight to the children and schools we’re working with in Lusaka.”

The students, guided by Ciaran, Judy Duddy, and medical lead Kerry Moran, will travel to Zambia in March 2026. Their main task will be to set up a structured library system, using books currently being shipped from Irish schools. They’ll also host reading activities and promote literacy among pupils at both primary and secondary levels.

Their work will support the Spirit of Paul McGirr Foundation, which was set up in memory of Paul McGirr, the young Dromore footballer who tragically passed away in 1997 after sustaining injuries while playing for the Tyrone Minors in the Ulster Championship.

Since 2007, the foundation has been instrumental in delivering educational infrastructure and opportunities to the Chainda community of Lusaka. Today, thanks to its efforts and supporters, the campus now boasts two primary schools, a secondary school, and a special needs school.

Entries for the competition can be made via Revolut (@ciaranoma / @judithibou) or PayPal (ciaranmclaughlin20@gmail.com / judyduddy@gmail.com).