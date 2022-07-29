This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Footie friends raise thousands in Dungannon charity match

  • 29 July 2022
Footie friends raise thousands in Dungannon charity match
The Kevin Bell United team, that took part in a charity match against Dungannon Sands United team, at the Joe McAree stadium on Saturday. MC 2
Michael McGladeBy Michael McGlade - 29 July 2022
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Dungannon

Arson attacks on 250-year-old tree in Dungannon

  • 28 July 2022
Soccer

Tyrone teams officially launch their SuperCupNI campaign

  • 1 July 2022
Soccer

Dungannon boss Shiels makes Scott his first summer…

  • 7 June 2022
News

Fishing hook removed from swan’s head

  • 9 May 2022
Advertisement

POWERED BY