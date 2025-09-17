Former Desmond’s staff in Omagh invited to event next week

A talk will take place next about the history of a company which once employed hundreds of people in Omagh.

Dr Johnny Hamill will explore the history of the Desmond family, who went on to establish eight factories across West Ulster, including Omagh’s well-known shirt factory.

The talk, which has been organised by the West Tyrone Historical Society, will take place at 8pm in the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies at the Ulster American Folk Park.

For decades, Desmond’s supplied garments to Marks and Spencer and at its peak employed thousands of workers, with an annual turnover of £100 million.

Dr Hamill will trace the company’s remarkable beginnings in 1885 under Bridget Desmond, who started out by employing local women to sew shirts in their homes before opening her first factory in 1907.

Known for her care for staff, Bridget fostered a workplace culture that endured long after her death.

The Desmond name lived on through her grandson, Sir Denis Desmond, until the company went into voluntary liquidation in 2004.

Organisers of next week’s talk are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked in the Omagh factory in its later years.

The talk will be the first in a series being organised by the West Tyrone Historical Society.

Membership for the season is £7 for individuals and £10 for families, with admission for non-members set at £2 per talk. Refreshments will be provided, and both members and visitors are warmly welcome.