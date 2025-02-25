Former parish priest of Cookstown and renowned historian has died

A former parish priest in Cookstown has died.

The Archdiocese of Armagh announced Monsignor Raymond Murray died peacefully today at Collegelands Nursing Home in Armagh.

Born in 1938 in Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, Monsignor Murray was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Armagh in Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth in 1962.

Advertisement

His ministry included serving for many years in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Armagh, as well as serving as parish priest in Moneymore, Co Derry and Cookstown.

Monsignor Murray was well known throughout the Troubles for his work in promoting peace, justice and reconciliation.

He was appointed Prelate of Honour with the title Monsignor in 1995 by Pope John Paul II.

Monsignor Murray was also a noted historian and Irish language scholar with many publications to his name.

He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Kathleen, brothers, Father Patsy and Vincent, sisters, Sister Marie and Teresa.

A spokesperson for the Armagh Archdiocese said: “Monsignor Murray will be sadly missed by his nephews and niece, cousins, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Seán Brady, Bishop Michael Router, the clergy of the Archdiocese of Armagh, former parishioners and many others with whom he worked and served.

“Reception of Remains and Midday Prayer at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, at 12 noon, lying in repose until 5.00pm, and on Thursday, 1.00pm – 9.00pm, with Evening Prayer at 7.00pm.

Advertisement

“Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 28 February at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery. May he rest in peace,” added the spokesperson.