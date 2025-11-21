Former player donates £3,000 to support Beragh’s ‘All-stars’ team

THE Beragh GAA Allstars team has benefitted to the tune of almost £3,000 thanks to the generosity of a former player with the local Red Knights club.

Recent years have seen the Allstars team grow enthusiastically with weekly coaching sessions and other activities. Like GAA Allstars teams throughout Ulster and beyond, they have enjoyed big days out at Croke Park and inter-county matches in Clones, Omagh and other provincial venues.

On Sunday past, members of the Beragh team were on hand to collect the donation from Aiden Kelly.

“I am now part of the Ballinascreen club in South Derry. We recently organised a fundraiser based on the Squid game and I reached the final another with another contestant,” he said.

“Before we began, she offered to share the £5000 prize for the winners, so that is what we did and I was only too delighted to then donated that to the Beragh Allstars team.

“Beragh Red Knights always holds a special place for me and those involved in the Allstars team have been doing great work in recent years. It’s great to be able to support them financially and I’ve no doubt that they will find the money beneficial.”

Aiden was on hand to present the cheque to club officials at the weekly Allstars coaching session at St Mary’s Park on Sunday. Beragh club chairman, Brian McCartan, thanked Aiden for the contribution.

“We are delighted to accept this money from Aiden for the Allstars team. Our young people get great enjoyment from coming here every Sunday morning to enjoy participating in gaelic games and the money will be used to enhance that experience for them in the future.