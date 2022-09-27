Former pupil appointed principal of rural school

The new principal of St Oliver Plunkett’s, Beragh, is himself a former pupil of the school and has also worked as a teacher there for some 22 years.

It almost seems like it was Barry Conroy’s destiny to reach the position that he proudly took up at St Oliver Plunkett’s, when he stepped into the role of school principal at the start of September.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald, Mr Conory told us how it feels for his world to have come full circle in this way.

“I loved my time here as a pupil, I was honoured to come back as teacher, and, now, to be appointed principal has made me very, very proud,” he said.

Until last year, Mr Conroy had spent 22 unbroken years in St Oliver Plunkett’s. But, after two consecutive decades there, Mr Conroy moved three miles down the road to fill in as acting principal of Roscavey PS.

“I had a great year in Roscavey,” said Mr Conroy, “but I was always coming back to St Oliver Plunkett’s when the permanent principal returned.”

But what Mr Conroy did not expect was for his return to coincide with the opening up of the principal position at St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Now, Mr Conroy is looking towards the future, envisaging how he wants the school to develop, and calculating how best to bring that vision to life.

“My number one goal is nurture an environment that promotes health and happiness for the children,” he said.

“This is always number one, and, after coming out of the pandemic, I’m keen to push this at every opportunity.”

As well as that, Mr Conroy said he has been enjoying reconnecting with the staff, after a year away, and meeting all the parents at the front of house.

“It has been heartwarming to stand out the front of the school and chatting with the parents, especially those leaving off nursery and P1 children.

“For them this is a huge change – parent and child – and it is nice to be the person they speak with at such an important moment.”