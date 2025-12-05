Four Tyrone youngsters again think of other kids at Christmas

FOR the sixth year running, four local children have brought festive cheer to the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital with their heartwarming generosity.

Siblings Ryan and Nicole Conway, from Cranagh, together with their young cousins Eva and Lana Campbell, from Omagh, spent the past year carefully saving their pocket money. Their goal? To buy Christmas presents for children in the hospital, bringing smiles during what can be a challenging time for young patients and their families.

Ryan and Nicole, who have been making the annual donation since they were very young, see it as a tradition and a chance to give back to their community.

Their mother, Marie Conway, explained, “They do it every year and they just love it.

“Coming up to Christmas, they always ask me what we’re getting for the children’s ward this year.

“They intend to keep it up since it’s for such a worthy cause.”

The Western Health Trust praised the children for their thoughtfulness and generosity.

A spokesperson said, “Thank you, Ryan, Nicole, Eva and Lana. We think you are all on Santa’s ‘nice list’ and will definitely be getting gifts under the tree on Christmas Day.”