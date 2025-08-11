Free fuel boost for Strabane charity which supports many people

STRABANE Community Project has been awarded £1,500 of free fuel as part of Asda’s 60th birthday celebrations.

The local project was one of 20 community groups considered worthy of the accolade to assist with the burden of expensive transportation costs.

Headed up by manager Ursula Doherty, Strabane Community Project (SCP) delivers a range of resources for people in the area, including a food bank, a community garden, a café, and wraparound services such as employment upskilling and money management support.

The fuel will go towards assisting with the project’s outgoings, which include running a minibus used to take people on excursions as well as three cars which deliver food parcels to people in surrounding rural areas and others unable to travel to the hub in Strabane town centre.

Ursula said: “It was an amazing surprise, and we’re absolutely delighted. We use so many vehicles in our line of work, bringing older people to our luncheon club and delivering food parcels throughout the area, it will make massive difference.

“A huge thank you from us to Emma Kelly (Asda) and all the team and, of course, to Asda’s fantastic customers.”

Strabane’s own Asda Community Champion Emma said: “I’m over the moon that Strabane Community Project has been chosen to receive a lucky Golden Ticket to help with their transport costs. I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community.”