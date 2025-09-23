Fresh floral touch helps transform Stewartstown estates

RESIDENTS in Stewartstown are enjoying a brighter, more welcoming environment after the local community group installed colourful new planters at the entrances of local estates.

The initiative, part of the ‘Grow and Learn Project’, was funded by a community grant with support from the Housing Executive. It also helped fund a group trip to Wild Ireland in Donegal, giving members a chance to connect with nature and build awareness of conservation.

Community representative Johnny Rush said the new additions had transformed the look and feel of the area.

Advertisement

“We are so pleased with the planters,” he said.

“They are a welcoming feature, promoting a sense of place and helping to uplift the overall appearance of the area.

“The addition of these planters has contributed to a positive impression of the village, demonstrating our sense of community pride and care for the environment.”

He added that the group was “very grateful” for the funding towards their Donegal trip, which he described as “a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of Wild Ireland.”

Housing Executive Area Manager Sharon Crooks praised the project for strengthening community pride.

“Our tenants were actively involved in the design, planting and ongoing care of the planters, encouraging a sense of ownership and responsibility,” she said.

“By participating in this shared activity, residents have been given the opportunity to take pride in their own gardens and outdoor spaces, and for neighbours to connect. We are so pleased at how lovely the displays have turned out.”

Advertisement

The Stewartstown Community Group hopes the project will continue to inspire residents to care for and enhance their local environment.