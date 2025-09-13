BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Friends reunited at Carrickmore school reunion for class of ’85

  • 13 September 2025
The former classmates at the reunion.
FORMER pupils of Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore recently gathered for a special reunion.

The class of 1985 met up to share their memories.

A special guest on the night was Máire Quinn (nee Miss McGarrity) who started her teaching career as many of the pupils joined the school.

Máire (pictured) commenced her teaching career in September 1985 on the same day the class started as pupils.

She is now vice-principal at the school.

Marie Quinn at the reunion.

