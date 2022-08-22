From pirate to pastor – tune in to hear Tyrone’s Tim Shiels making waves

TIM Shiels had just managed to claw his way out of homelessness and was still addicted to drugs the last time he had a job on the radio. The year was 2000 and Tim was a pirate radio DJ, broadcasting dance music to ravers across the country.

But, since then, Tim has walked an extraordinary road to redemption, the most recent juncture of which has given him the opportunity to repurpose some of the skills he learned during the years he spent riding the underground waves in Dublin.

We spoke with Tim to find out about becoming the host of a brand new nightly Christian radio show.

“I’ve accepted an offer from United Christian Broadcasters to host a new radio show, each weeknight from 10pm to 11pm,” began Tim, who is originally from Derry but has been living in Omagh for eight years and is now a pastor with Omagh Community Church.

“The aim of this show is to play music, have conversations and broadcast features that will help people on their faith journey,” said Tim.

But, as Tim admits candidly, his life was not always one guided by faith. In fact, all Tim’s previous radio experience came during a much darker time in his life.

“I had just got myself off the streets but I was still dependant on drugs,” said Tim.

“I got a spot as a DJ on three pirate radio stations in Dublin between 1998 and 2000. We barely spoke and just played dance music – the intention was to deliver pure musical entertainment for the listeners.”

Tim continued, “But this is completely different. It’s about encouraging people in their faith, and so it sort of feels like a crucial point along my road to redemption, as though things are about to come full circle.”

Tim’s attitude is not that of a judgmental or sanctimonious convert. He is modest, reflective and open – a nice, decent, personable man.

“A lot of people have stopped attending mass or their usual places of worship since Covid-19 and are now pursuing a life of faith via technological means. We’ll be there for those people.”

l Tim’s show – which remains unnamed for the moment – is scheduled to go live on September 12 at 10pm. Those in the North can access it most easily by downloading the UCB.ie app or by visiting their website.