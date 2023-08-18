Fundraiser set up for St Johnston man who is receiving cancer treatment

By Louise Doyle

More than €2,320 has been raised for a St Johnston man who is undergoing cancer treatment.

A husband and father, Martin Gamble (50) is recovering following major surgery in Blackrock Clinic in Dublin to remove a portion of his lung and a tumour.

A Go Fund Me page set up by Martin’s nephew Liam Curran to help alleviate financial concerns for his family helped raise the money.

Giving an update online, Liam urged everyone to keep his uncle in their thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks and months.

“Martin has had his surgery and is recovering from it in Blackrock. We are praying and hoping he will get home soon when he is able to do so. Thank you to each and every single person who has donated sent messages and well wishes and prayed. Please continue to keep the prayers going.

“It is a big stress on the family as they can’t work, so I wanted to try and raise some funds for the family. Martin is a kind, caring man and a wonderful husband, father, brother and uncle so if you could spare a few euros the family would be most grateful. But most of all, please keep Martin and his beautiful family in your prayers.”