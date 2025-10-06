Fundraising run and walk this weekend for Killyclogher school

ST MARY’s Primary School in Killyclogher will host a 5k fun run and walk this weekend in aid of school funds.

Taking place at Arleston Park on Saturday, October 11, at 11.30am, the event aims to raise vital funds for a new covered outdoor classroom, giving pupils the chance to enjoy learning their varied subjects in a unique nature-filled environment.

Families, friends, and supporters are warmly encouraged to come along, get active, and enjoy a morning of fun and friendship.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the main hall of the Omagh Leisure Centre.

Speaking ahead of the run, school principal Mrs McAuley said that the outdoor learning will help to boost pupil wellbeing.

“We want our pupils to connect with nature and be active in play and exploration,” she said.

“Research tells us the value of promoting emotional regulation and allowing for a more hands-on, engaging and memorable educational experience that extends learning beyond the classroom.

“Whether you want to walk or run, this event promises to be an enjoyable morning getting active while supporting a worthy cause.”

Mrs Quinn, member of the school’s Senior Leadership team, has welcomed everyone to come along to the event.

“Our school is working with our Parent Support Group to develop the outdoor learning environment at St Mary’s PS,” she explained.

“We are raising money to build a covered outdoor classroom for use by all year groups for outdoor learning opportunities.

“We are asking our families and community to support us by coming along to our ‘5K Walk/Fun Run’. We would love to see you.”