A charity walk in Pomeroy Forest Park in memory of Rosaleen Murphy has raised a total of £51,077.

The monies which will benefit three different charities which were close to the local woman’s heart.

Charis Cancer Care, Galbally Friends Fund, and TermonMaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund have each received £17,025.67.

Advertisement

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, respected businesswoman and friend to many, Mrs Murphy passed away on January 4, 2023.

With over 500 participants having taken part in the charity walk in January, PK Murphy Construction Ltd thanked those who contributed to the fundraiser.

“We are proud and pleased to announce the final total for our charity walk in memory of Rosaleen Murphy.

“Yesterday we met back in Pomeroy forestry to present the donations to Galbally Friends fund, Charis Cancer Care and TermonMaguirc cancer patients comfort fund.

“On behalf of the Murphy, Quinn and McCrory families we would like to extend our deepest gratitude and thank you to everyone who participated in this charity event in memory of Rosaleen.

“We are overwhelmed and appreciative of the support and donations received.

“We know that the money raised will make such a difference to the chosen charities and the people whom they support in our local community.”

Advertisement

A great success, the ‘Walk for Rosaleen’ event was described by organisers as a brilliant display of community spirit.

Following the walk, refreshment were provided by Cafe Blas, Pomeroy, with music provided by the local Comhaltas groups from Pomeroy and Galbally.