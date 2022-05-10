Fundraising walk to remember popular Drumnakilly nurse

FRIENDS and family of the late Anne McCarney will be getting together at the end of the month for a walk and fundraising raffle in memory of the popular nurse from Drumnakilly, on what will be the first anniversary of her death.

Just 46-years-old, Anne sadly passed away last year after a short illness.

Now, her colleagues at the South West Acute Hospital have organised the memory walk and raffle for Tuesday, May 24 to raise money for both Children in Crossfire and the Palliative Care Ward and the Omagh Hospital.

“Anne was one of our colleagues in the neonatal ward, she was a staff nurse here for 16 years,” her friend and colleague Joan Crawford told the UlsterHerald.

“We wanted to do something in her memory, and we thought, it’s her first anniversary. She loved walking, so we thought a memory walk would be appropriate and we would try to raise funds too.

“Her favourite charity was Children in Crossfire, and the palliative care ward was where Anne was. They looked after her well there and her family were very appreciative.”

The walk, which will no doubt be a personal and emotional experience for those who knew and loved Anne, begins at 11am on May 24 and is taking place at the Cranaghan Way at the Slieve Russell Hotel.

The raffle will be held afterwards at Blake’s in Derrylin, and already over 50 prizes have been donated by friends and colleagues of Anne, as well as local business. The bounty of prizes up for grabs includes everything from golf sessions to hotel breaks, shopping vouchers to health and beauty care.

Tickets are £1 for a line, or six for £5. Registration fee for the walk is £5.

The fee can be paid, and tickets bought from Joan on PayPal – joanc12@hotmail.com – or can be dropped into the neonatal unit or by contacting any of the organisers.