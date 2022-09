FROM humble beginnings at Mullaghmore House to the purpose-built stables at Arvalee, Omagh Riding for the Disabled (RDA) has literally come on leaps and bounds over the past four decades. And the local charity celebrated its 40 anniversary in style at the weekend with a gala ball at the Silverbirch Hotel.

Over 140 guests, including riders, volunteers, trustees, and supporters, arrived in good spirits… and left in even better humour following a fantastic night of music, food and great company.

Omagh RDA is a non-profit organisation run by dedicated volunteers.

The charity enables people with disabilities to ride horses or carriage drive to benefit their health and wellbeing and to achieve their goals.

Speaking on the night, group organiser, Mary McGee said, “I have seen the power of this work and the opportunities it provides over recent years. I see weekly the passion of the participants and the enthusiasm and the dedication of all our volunteers, many of whom join us this evening.”

The organisers were overflowing with gratitude, thanking local business sponsors who provided grand prizes for the draw, and praising title sponsors Foyle Group, Calor and Terex for their generous and continued support of the charity.

Mary concluded, “We celebrate the legacy of our charity established over the last 40 years and safeguard it for future generations. I look forward to seeing what we all can continue to achieve in Inspires stables in the years ahead.”

If you are considering getting involved with Omagh RDA, a taster evening on Tuesday, September 13 from 5-8pm is the perfect opportunity to see the great work they do.