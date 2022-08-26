Gala event marks 40 years of Omagh RDA

IF you fancy stepping out in style, then why not put your ball gown or tuxedo to good use – all while helping out a fantastic charity.

Having been established in 1981, ‘Omagh Riding for Disabled Assosiation’ (RDA) is approaching their 40th anniversary.

In celebration of the milestone, Omagh RDA has organised a night of scrumptious grub, great tunes and plenty of dancing – not to mention the opportunity to win some sought-after prizes donated by local businesses. RDA is the only charity whose focus is squarely on the therapeutic benefits of working with horses. Relying entirely on the generosity of volunteers, they cater for over 80 riders a week across Tyrone and Fermanagh, and offer enjoyable and challenging courses for children and adults with special needs, and those on the autistic spectrum.

Speaking to the UH, group organiser Mary McGee said, “The event is a major fundraiser for our charity, and a night to enjoy, meet friends and make memories.”

As a charity with no paid employees, RDA relies solely on the generosity of donors and indeed the public.

Mary concluded, “A huge thank you to the Silverbirch Hotel for hosting our event as part of their 50/50 initiative to help local charities and to Glendale Limousines for ensuring our volunteers travel in style.

With a ‘deluxe’ dinner menu as well as top tier entertainment from the ‘Lost Highway’, what’s not to like?

The event takes place on Saturday, September 3 at 7pm in the Silverbirch hotel.

Email info.omaghrda@gmail.com for tickets and further information or purchase tickets at the hotel directly.