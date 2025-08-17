Galbally man pays back air ambulance team for helping him

A WORKPLACE accident that could have ended in tragedy has instead inspired a wave of gratitude and generosity, raising more than £20,000 for the Air Ambulance NI.

In October 2024, Galbally man Paul Brannigan was seriously injured when metal fell and struck him on the head.

Emergency crews were immediately dispatched, with the Air Ambulance’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) crew also tasked to the scene.

On arrival, the ground ambulance team provided critical initial treatment.

Minutes later, the HEMS crew anaesthetised the Tyrone man, ensuring a safe onward journey to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

That swift teamwork was instrumental in starting Mr Brannigan’s road to recovery.

To show his appreciation for the care he received, an Irish music fundraising night was held at Quinn’s Corner, Dungannon, with friends and family rallying in support.

The event raised £20,671 for Air Ambulance NI, helping ensure the charity can continue delivering urgent care across the North.

Mr Brannigan said, “I’m beyond grateful to be here today – and it’s all thanks to the fast response and incredible care from the air ambulance service.

“This fundraiser was a way for us to give something back, and we managed to raise £20,671 for Air Ambulance NI.

“It was so great to visit the base recently with my family, to hand over our donation and speak to the medical team and thank them for their support that day.

“I’m blown away by everyone’s generosity.

“A huge thank you goes out to my family, friends, and everyone who attended the event or supported us in any way – we can’t believe how generous people have been.”

incredible achievement

Grace Williams, Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said, “We were delighted to welcome Paul and his family down to the base recently.

Raising this figure is a truly incredible achievement, and we’re thrilled to hear that Paul is doing so well following his accident.

“None of us know who might need this service and donations are essential to keep the team flying.

“This donation will fund the service for three days, enabling the team to make a difference to six patients in need.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Paul, Annette, the Brannigan family and everyone who supported their fundraising efforts, for this tremendous support.”

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, operates seven days a week, 12 hours per day, bringing advanced medical care directly to the scene of serious incidents.

Since launching in 2017, the HEMS team has been tasked more than 5,000 times.

It costs over £8,000 a day – or £3 million annually – to keep the service running, with the charity relying entirely on donations.

The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in around 25 minutes, aiming to save lives, brains, and limbs.

Further details on supporting the service are available at www.airambulanceni.org or by contacting info@airambulanceni.org / 028 92622677.