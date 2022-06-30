Golden landmark for priest

AN Augher-born priest has been honoured by his native Parish of Clogher on a visit home from his missionary base in Zambia.

Fr PJ Gormley is marking 50 years in priesthood; his work in Africa over the decades being a central focus of his missionary. That vocation was one of several attributes highlighted during a special Golden Jubilee Mass at St Macartan’s Forth Chapel, and subsequent social event in Clogher Valley Community Centre.

Clogher Parish Priest, Canon Noel McGahan, was joined by a number of clergymen, Fr PJ’s family, members of the local community, and people from other areas who gathered to share in such a notable milestone occasion.

Canon McGahan recalled that Fr PJ celebrated his first Mass in St Macartan’s Chapel more than 50 years ago, and Fr PJ was delighted to be back for his Golden Jubilee Mass.

A reflective and uplifting concelebrated Mass set the scene for the Golden Jubilee celebrations at the recently-refurbished St Macartan’s Forth Chapel.

A lot of project work has taken place over the years in Zambia via Fr PJ; his team there, and the link-up with the St Ciaran’s Peregrine Group, has further boosted building of facilities.

Fr PJ made regular trips home over the years; visiting family and friends plus attending football matches and helping with pastoral duties, too.

The Covid-19 pandemic impeded visits in recent years, but he has made a welcome return in 2022.

Following Mass at St Macartan’s, Fr PJ was also guest of honour in the nearby Clogher Valley Community Centre. Fr PJ received parish, community and sporting related presentations, including an Augher St Macartan’s shirt and trophy from Paul Donnelly. This was to commemorate Fr PJ’s time playing for Augher, and helping the team win their first Tyrone county senior championship back in 1976. Local musicians provided entertainment at the centre, and refreshments were served. Fr PJ thanked everyone for their kindness and support – not just on the day, but through the years as well.

The Golden Jubilee events proved to be memorable for Fr PJ, his family, and the entire parish, as people paid tribute to the local-born priest, who is still making an impact through his missionary calling many miles away.

By Damian Donnelly