Gortin woman takes on key role in children’s cancer charity

A GORTIN woman has taken on a vital new role to support children and families impacted by cancer across the North.

Josephine McCrory has been appointed as a Community Champion for Cancer Fund for Children, a charity that provides emotional and practical support to young people affected by cancer and their families.

In her new role, Josephine will work to raise vital funds and awareness across the Omagh area, helping to connect the community with the charity’s life-changing services.

“I am delighted to take on the role of Community Champion so that Cancer Fund for Children can provide vital support to families when they need them most,” said Josephine.

Having supported the charity since January 2025 through local fundraising, Josephine is no stranger to community engagement.

“I have been involved with the charity since January in raising vital funds through a number of street collections. Over the course of my career, I have been actively engaged in numerous humanitarian and charitable endeavours,” she explained.

“It’s great to take on a more formal role now so I can better connect with my local community and make a greater impact for children impacted by cancer.”

Cancer Fund for Children supports around three newly-diagnosed young people every week in Northern Ireland, in addition to helping children and young people coping with a parent’s cancer.

The charity’s team of Cancer Support Specialists provide emotional, social and therapeutic support in hospitals, at home and at Daisy Lodge, its dedicated short break centre in Newcastle, Co. Down. Services are offered free of charge, including individual and group support, therapeutic breaks, and bereavement services.

To continue delivering this vital support, Cancer Fund for Children must raise £3.7 million every year and relies entirely on the generosity of donors, businesses, and volunteers like Josephine.