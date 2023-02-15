Gospel concert raises thousands

A CHARITY gospel concert, which filled the walls of the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, with cheerful song at Christmastime, has helped to raise £3,900 for the Cardiac Assessment Unit at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

The concert was organised by Fintona Methodist Church, and was well-received by the Tyrone community and beyond.

Gratefully-acknowledging the generous donation to one of their highest performing services, the Western Health and Social Care Trust expressed their thanks to everyone involved.

“This is as an acknowledgment of the excellent care and treatment provided by staff in the Cardiac Assessment Unit for the local community,” the Trust said.

Reggie Mills, who was inspired to host the hugely-successful event with the church, said, “I am extremely grateful for the care provided to me by Dr Adam Canning, nurse Patricia Connolly, and the rest of the staff in the Cardiac Assessment Unit when I became ill in 2021.

“I wanted to give something back to the wonderful staff in this unit, who are held in very high esteem by many families in Omagh and its surrounding areas.

“May their great work continue,” said Reggie. “Thank you.”

Dr Adam Canning, consultant cardiologist at the Western Trust said, “Thank you on behalf of myself and all the staff in the unit for your generosity.

“It is very much appreciated.

“This is an incredible total raised, which will go towards improving the services provided at the Cardiac Assessment Unit.”