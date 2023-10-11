Grateful ex-patient donates £2,300 to Omagh hospital unit

AN Eskra woman has generously donated over £2,000 pounds to an Omagh hospital unit after recieveing treatment.

Gillian Scott, who was being treated for spinal meningioma and spent her recovery in the unit, decided to give back to the hospital for the ‘exceptional’ support.

“I was a patient under the care of Fiona Quinn for ten months.” Said Gillian

“The level of care and support I received from Fiona during my recovery after having a spinal meningioma removed was exceptional and I would not be where I am today without her support.”

Gillian raised the money for the specialist through a coffee morning held at Bantry Parish Church back in earlier this year, alongside sponsorship from her sisters Alison and Karen who took part in the Belfast Marathon in May.

In total, Gillian raised £2,333.34 for the neuro-physio department in the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

Gillan said, “I would like the money to be used to help other patients attending the Neuro-Physio Department in the Omagh Hospital.

“Money can’t thank Fiona enough for what she has done for myself and my family and I hope this can go towards helping other patients.”