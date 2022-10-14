Great support in Coalisland at 5k for former paralympian Johnny

MORE than 100 runners and walkers completed a 5k route in Coalisland on Sunday to raise funds for former paralympian swimmer Johnny Cummings, who needs an adapted vehicle to meet his disability needs.

Due to the progressive nature of his condition – called Phocomelia – Johnny’s swimming career came to an end in 2010 due to severe back pain. In more recent times, he has been practically housebound and unable to enjoy ordinary family activities with his seven-year-old son Olly and wife Nadine.

In 2008, the area took great pride in Johnny as he represented Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Beijing and when he finished fifth in the back stroke at the World Championship final in Holland.

The fundraiser has been initiated by Johnny’s close friend, Shane McDonald, Youth Leader at Ógras, who will donate sponsorship from running the Dublin marathon at the end of October.

Phocomelia is a rare birth condition affecting upper and lower limbs, and, with one full limb, Johnny has worn prosthetic legs throughout his life. As a result of using prosthetic limbs, his back has slowly deteriorated, resulting in severe pain and restricting his ability to walk. He now uses an electric wheelchair.

A new specially-adapted vehicle would allow him to drive and lead a much more independent lifestyle. But it would be expensive and he is not entitled to financial support as his wife works full-time.

The 5k – which raised £1,100 – was organised by Shane and James Conway along with the Fianna Runners. Running sensation Nick Griggs set the participants off and Johnny and his family were there to enjoy the occasion. Afterwards everyone enjoyed, refreshments in the Coalisland Fianna hall.

Shane thanked the GAA club for the use of the facility, those who donated and helped to organise the event and supplied the food.

He added, “The target set at the beginning of the fundraiser was £2,000. We have now raised £6,000 which will all go towards supporting Johnny in whatever way he needs.”

Johnny said, “I do need a car as I can’t go anywhere with my wife and son. I am restricted and would love to be able to go to the beach or a park with my family. I live a very basic life stuck in the house most of the time.

“It was very good turnout on Sunday. It is overwhelming and very humbling to see how great this community is to help people. These are difficult times for everyone and I am very grateful for the support.”