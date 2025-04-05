Greencastle group hope to build mobile maternity unit for Gaza

RESIDENTS of Greencastle, with the support of their local GAA club, have launched the ‘Greencastle to Gaza’ campaign to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

As part of this effort, a special coffee morning fundraiser will take place on Sunday, April 13, at Greencastle Community Centre from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Families are invited to enjoy an array of delicious treats while children take part in fun activities, including Easter arts and crafts, face painting, and more.

Advertisement

The event will also feature live entertainment from local talents such as Ciara Fox, Cara Rose Brogan, Maeve McElduff, Scór representatives and Cappagh Badoney CCÉ.

All funds raised will contribute to building a mobile maternity unit for Gaza, providing essential antenatal and postnatal care for women who have been left without safe medical services due to the near-total collapse of healthcare infrastructure following ongoing bombardment. This unit will offer a clean and secure space for expectant mothers, aiming to reduce preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

One of the event’s organisers, Sinéad Ní Mhearnóg, shared her inspiration for the campaign, saying, “As mothers, we see our own children in the devastating images coming from Gaza.

“This is a way for us to take action and stand together in our shared humanity.”

She added, “My youngest arrived last August very quickly and was born on the side of the road without pain relief while we waited on an ambulance to arrive. Thankfully, my own wee girl was born safe and sound and I had the peace of mind to know the relevant medical care and support we both needed would be available.

“The women of Gaza deserve the same dignity.”

A raffle with fantastic prizes, generously donated by local businesses, will also be held. Tickets are available at Centra Greencastle and from Maria Bradley (07768 395038), priced at £1 per strip or £5 for six. Donations can also be made via an online crowdfunder available on Facebook.