Grovehill’s calendar is the purr-fect gift for animal lovers

GROVEHILL Animal Trust’s brand new calendar for 2023 is a shining light of hope for any animal that was once homeless, and a timely reminder for all of us that magic can happen with just a little love!

This is because, on every page, is a smiling and happy former resident of the Sixmilecross-based shelter, whose life was saved by a loving local person – and each calendar sold helps to give homeless animals a happy future.

Long-standing Grovehill volunteer, Janice Blakley told the UlsterHerald that while the charity have faced ‘ones of the busiest years to date’, they are launching their 2023 calendar ‘with great pride’.

“As we enter the last month of another year, it’s time to reflect on what has been one of the busiest years to date at Grovehill,” she said. “The huge increase in numbers of cats and dogs being both abandoned and handed into the shelter is, no doubt, partly due to the fallout from lockdown, when many people got pups, and then sadly realised they hadn’t the time to care for them.

“The difficult financial circumstances that are currently being experienced by many families also has had a detrimental effect on animals, too.

“However, at Grovehill, we continue to believe that every pet deserves a second chance, and a forever home,” she continued. “Each animal featured in the calendar is now in their new pawsome home, which makes it a celebration of lives saved.

“And every penny from the purchase goes directly to caring for the many cats and dogs that still reside at the shelter, waiting for their special someone to come along to give them a new life.

“As well as making the purrfect Christmas gift, the calendar is also a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the Grovehill team,” she continued.

“We’re also very grateful to those who sponsored the publication and printing of our calendar, and thank you to everyone who has supported Grovehill in any way during 2022.

“Together, we are giving homeless animals a future.”

l At £5, Grovehill Animal Trust’s 2023 calendar is a pawsome Christmas gift. They can be purchased from Grovehill Charity Shop in 1 Foundry Lane, Omagh, as well as Happy Pets and Corry and O’Hare Vets.

l They are also available online at ‘grovehillanimaltrust.org’.