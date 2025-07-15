MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh, last week visited children in Artigarvan Primary School to recognise their efforts in the recent ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ Project.

Developed by the Sperrins Partnership, ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ was delivered to four local primary schools throughout the council areas that make up the Sperrins region.

Over 100 children participated in the project which aimed to promote the unique natural, built and cultural heritage of Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Primary five and six pupils from Artigarvan Primary School represented the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Advertisement

The project included class visits to a variety of sites across the Sperrins including the recently completed Giant Sculpture Trail, Gortin Glen Forest Park and OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, followed by the creation of their own class book. Crucially, it provided an opportunity for the children to express what the area means to them and how it should be protected for future generations.

Mayor McHugh said, “It was an absolute pleasure to visit Artigarvan Primary School and see first hand the enthusiasm and dedication of the young ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’. This project is a fantastic initiative.”

This project has been funded by NIEA through the Carrier Bag Levy. If you would like to find out more about the project or the Sperrins Partnership, please visit sperrinspartnershipproject.com