‘Hay Bale Trail’ back for spooky season

STRABANE’S spooky hay trail has returned for this year’s Halloween celebrations.

Taking place in locations right across the district until October 31, the Halloween Hay Trail is a fantastic opportunity to get the whole family into the Halloween spirit this year. The hay-mazing route will take you from Bready right over to Castlederg and everywhere in between.

Coordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the sculptures have all been produced by the local communities, schools and farmers.

The hay trail has been running since 2017 and has drawn in thousands of visitors over the month of October. The spooktactular spectacle involves the entire community as groups get together and dress up their own fodder-friends.

Some incredible sculptures you can expect to see this year include SpongeBob Square Pants, Super Mario and Lego Frankenstein.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, said she was delighted to see the return of this family favourite.

She said, “Halloween is a massive celebration right across our city and district and I’m thrilled to see the return of these amazing hay sculptures in the run up to the big festivities. It’s a great excuse to get wrapped up and get the entire family outside and get into the spooky spirit.

“Every year they bring lots of attraction to the local area so it’s a great testament to all the community groups, farmers and schools involved. It brings a great sense of vibrancy and fun to the district.”

Among the locations currently in the trail include Bready, Donemana, Glenmornan, Artigarvan, Ballymaygorry, Strabane and Castlederg.