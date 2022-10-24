This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Hay Bale Trail’ back for spooky season

  • 24 October 2022
‘Hay Bale Trail’ back for spooky season
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Local project is awarded almost half a million in National Lottery funding Meeting on Monday to discuss play provision Let there be (new) lights Strabane ladies making waves in the Atlantic to combat cancer

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY