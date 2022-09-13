This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Health arrangements for day of Queens funeral

  • 13 September 2022
Health arrangements for day of Queens funeral
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 13 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

£10k has been raised in memory of Drumnakilly nurse Holy Cross College says goodbye to Principal Bradley Smiles galore at Carlton Drive fun day Tractor run held in memory of popular Rock GAA man

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY